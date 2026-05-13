UP govt eases smart meter rules across the state amid complaints

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to undertake a series of relief measures for power consumers across the state to address growing consumer complaints over smart meter billing, recharges, and abrupt disconnections.

(HT Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an order issued on May 8, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) managing director Nitin Kumar has directed all discoms to implement consumer-friendly measures for smart meter users.

Under the revised arrangement, consumers using smart meters will now receive bills with a due date to be at least 15 days after issuance of the bills. In case, payment is not made by the due date, consumers will get another seven-day grace period before disconnection action is initiated, said officials.

Officials have been also directed to ensure that consumers receive regular bill and recharge-related information through SMS and WhatsApp alerts. “Consumer inconvenience related to smart meters should be resolved on priority and billing systems should be streamlined,” the order stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The UPPCL has also instructed discoms to strengthen the Remote Metering System (RMS), ensure timely updating of billing and recharge records, and provide complaint redressal through WhatsApp chatbot services and the 1912 helpline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UPPCL has also instructed discoms to strengthen the Remote Metering System (RMS), ensure timely updating of billing and recharge records, and provide complaint redressal through WhatsApp chatbot services and the 1912 helpline. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the directions were issued “in view of problems being faced by consumers” after the rollout of smart meters in several districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the directions were issued “in view of problems being faced by consumers” after the rollout of smart meters in several districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discoms have been asked to hold special camps between June 15 and June 30 at subdivision and executive engineer offices to resolve complaints related to billing disputes, recharge issues and smart meter operations, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discoms have been asked to hold special camps between June 15 and June 30 at subdivision and executive engineer offices to resolve complaints related to billing disputes, recharge issues and smart meter operations, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For consumers with pending electricity dues till April 30, 2026, payment in three instalments - 40%, 30% and 30% - has been allowed under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Supply Code-2005. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For consumers with pending electricity dues till April 30, 2026, payment in three instalments - 40%, 30% and 30% - has been allowed under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Supply Code-2005. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Consumers will continue to use smart meters. But the new directions ensure they get adequate time for bill payment and better grievance redressal facilities,” said Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL Noida zone) chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain in a statement.

The move comes amid sustained complaints from consumers in several districts over sudden disconnections after balance exhaustion, and difficulties in resolving billing disputes after smart meter installation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON