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UP govt eases smart meter rules across the state amid complaints

In an order issued on May 8, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) managing director Nitin Kumar has directed all discoms to implement consumer-friendly measures for smart meter users

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to undertake a series of relief measures for power consumers across the state to address growing consumer complaints over smart meter billing, recharges, and abrupt disconnections.

(HT Photos)

In an order issued on May 8, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) managing director Nitin Kumar has directed all discoms to implement consumer-friendly measures for smart meter users.

Under the revised arrangement, consumers using smart meters will now receive bills with a due date to be at least 15 days after issuance of the bills. In case, payment is not made by the due date, consumers will get another seven-day grace period before disconnection action is initiated, said officials.

Officials have been also directed to ensure that consumers receive regular bill and recharge-related information through SMS and WhatsApp alerts. “Consumer inconvenience related to smart meters should be resolved on priority and billing systems should be streamlined,” the order stated.

“Consumers will continue to use smart meters. But the new directions ensure they get adequate time for bill payment and better grievance redressal facilities,” said Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL Noida zone) chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain in a statement.

The move comes amid sustained complaints from consumers in several districts over sudden disconnections after balance exhaustion, and difficulties in resolving billing disputes after smart meter installation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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