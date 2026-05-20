U.P. industrial minister warns Noida authority on negligence, corruption

Noida Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Tuesday told the Noida authority to keep a watch for negligence, irregularity or corruption in development works under its area.. The minister directed that all complaints received must be investigated impartially, and strict action must be ensured against the guilty and responsible persons. (HT Archive)

He was speaking during a meeting held in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar to review Noida authority’s progress over the last four years on various development projects, infrastructure, public amenities, and investment-related works, including civic facilities like sanitation, water supply, sewerage, waste disposal, and parks in the authority’s area.

At the meeting, participated by senior Noida authority officials, the minister directed that all complaints received must be investigated impartially, and strict action must be ensured against the guilty and responsible persons, said an official statement.

Talking about illegal construction, the minister said, “Wherever illegal construction has taken place, it must be taken seriously and accountability of the responsible officials and individuals must be fixed.”

He said that no guilty person should be spared, and necessary action must be completed before the concerned person retires.

On the issue of roads, the minister said that roads around industrial sectors were in a “very poor condition and being neglected” and thus directed that roads “should be repaired and maintained on a priority with special attention”.

Talking of cleanliness, he said that in each zone cleanliness should be given a special focus, responsibility must be assigned, and fines should be imposed on those found negligent.

“This would encourage others to complete their work properly and on time. Drawing attention to the upkeep and cleanliness of parks, he instructed, “special focus should be given to make parks beautiful and well-maintained”. He said greenery should be promoted in front of industrial plots and cleanliness should be ensured, so that industrial areas look beautiful, clean, and attractive.

The minister directed the officials to complete all works in a time-bound and quality manner. Stating that since the state government is committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance, “quick resolution of public grievances should be done on priority”, the statement added.