noida news

UP industries minister reviews infra projects of Noida, Greater Noida

Noida, India-May 19, 2022: Uttar Pradesh Industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi chairs a meeting on the review of progress in the ongoing industrial and infrastructure projects in twin cities- Noida and Greater Noida, in Noida, India, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 19, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh’s industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ reviewed the progress of industrial and infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida and inaugurated six new infrastructure projects on Thursday.

“We reviewed all ongoing projects and directed officials to complete them on time,” Gupta said after attending meetings at the Noida authority’s office in Sector 6 and Greater Noida authority in Knowledge Park 4.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari and other senior officials attended the review meeting in Noida. In Greater Noida, the authority’s CEO Surendra Singh and other officials were part of the meeting. Gupta will conduct a review meeting with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority on Friday morning, said officials.

According to officials, the projects Gupta inaugurated involve the construction of public restrooms, drains and sewage networks, among other infrastructure, at a budget of 30 crore.

Gupta said that the government is focusing on the digitisation of services.

“We have realised that industrial authorities are trying to sanction building maps, completion certificates and other jobs online so that people do not need to run from pillar to post,” Gupta said.

“The authorities will address homebuyers’ issues as per rules, be it related with landgrabbing or complaints against officials,” added.

