UPPCB recommends ₹25L compensation over construction pollution

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has recommended environmental compensation of ₹25 lakh after finding multiple violations of pollution-control norms at an under-construction project in Greater Noida’s Sector 113, officials said on Monday. According to officials , the inspection found excavation, concrete work and operation of a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant underway at the site. (HT Photo)

The recommendation follows an inspection conducted on November 5 at at GH-113, Plot No. GH-01, being developed by a construction company.

In his letter, seen by HT, to the board headquarters, UPPCB regional officer Ritesh Tiwari detailed the violations found during the November 5 inspection and recommended environmental compensation of ₹25 lakh against the project.

“The ₹25 lakh compensation has been recommended under directions issued by the National Green Tribunal in 2016. The final decision on the recommendation rests with the board’s headquarters,” said Kishan Singh, assistant engineer, UPPCB Noida in a statement.

According to officials , the inspection found excavation, concrete work and operation of a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant underway at the site, in violation of directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 30 and applicable restrictions under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

Among the major lapses, all four anti-smog guns installed at the project were found non-operational. Green netting was missing from the under-construction building, while adequate barricading and tyre-washing facilities were also not in place, said officials.

The team further found excavated soil and construction material lying uncovered, increasing the risk of dust emissions, said officials.

The report also flagged the absence of particulate matter (PM) sensors and a water-sprinkling system along the main access road. The movement of heavy vehicles was found spreading mud onto the road, potentially adding to dust pollution, they added.

The inspection report described the ongoing construction activity as a violation of CAQM directions and Grap Stage-II restrictions, said officials.

The UPPCB’s regional office subsequently forwarded the inspection report and compensation recommendation to the board’s headquarters in Lucknow for further action.

The regional office also noted that a notice had been issued to the project on October 23, but no response had been received by November 6.