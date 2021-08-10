Vaccination of homeless in GB Nagar to be held on August 26

The social welfare department of Gautam Budh Nagar will organise a special Covid-19 vaccination camp for beggars and homeless at Vikas Bhawan in Surajpur on August 26. The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government recently directed for inoculating such people on priority.

“The aim of the government is to ensure that all sections of the society are covered with vaccination. Currently, no target has been set by the government, but we are looking to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Shailendra Bahadur Singh, district social welfare officer (DSWO), GB Nagar.

He said that people can get registered for the vaccinations by contacting the mobile number 8860517148 or visit room number 118 at Vikas Bhawan.

“The district administration is spreading the word through public aided systems and volunteers in rural areas as well. This vaccination camp will be for those who do not have their own identification documents that are needed for registration to get vaccinated. We are also inviting NGOs that work with the destitute/homeless/beggars to mobilise them and get them registered here for vaccination,” said Singh.

For now, the vaccination camp has been organised for a day but if there are more beneficiaries left after the first day, the camp can be extended for one or two more days, added Singh.

According to the district immunisation officer, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, sufficient number of vaccine vials will be provided to the social welfare department for the special camp.

“Earlier too, the department has carried out successful vaccinations of senior citizens, specially abled, transgender people and homeless women (at women’s shelter home). This vaccination camp will be organised on the same line,” said Tyagi.