Wanted chain snatchers held after gunfight in Noida in two separate incidents

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday arrested a suspect wanted in over 20 cases of loot, extortion, attempt to murder and theft in Noida and Delhi, after a brief gunfight.

According to the police, the suspect is part of an organised criminal gang operating from south Delhi who carries out snatchings in posh areas. Police said that the arrested suspect is behind two chain snatching incidents in Sector 29 where senior citizens were victims.

The gunfight took place at 8.30am near a power house in the Film City area from where police managed to nab the suspect, identified as Danish alias Cheetah, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi.

“Police had received a tip-off that the suspect is going to carry out a snatching attempt in Sector 29 on Friday morning. Acting on the same, the police intercepted Danish near Brahmaputra Market and he was asked to stop. He opened fire on the police personnel and tried to flee. Police retaliated and he was shot on his leg,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect is also a sharp shooter of Chhenu gang and he was wanted in over two dozen cases of loot, extortion, attempt to murder and other cases of heinous crimes across police stations in the Delhi-NCR region. He was also wanted in several incidents of loot registered at Sector 20 police station. The suspect has been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” added ADCP Dwivedi.

Earlier, residents of Arun Vihar locality have expressed concerns regarding chain snatchers in the area and held a meeting with police officials to discuss the issue.

“Arun Vihar is largely occupied by senior citizens who are easy targets for such criminals. The police department is carrying out regular patrolling in the area to ensure no such incidents take place,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Meanwhile, another encounter took place in Sector 122 on Thursday night where a suspect wanted in chain snatching and other street crimes was nabbed by the police.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Harjeet Singh. He was arrested following a gunfight e near Parthala chowk in Sector 122.

Police have recovered illegal arms, stolen mobile phones and a high-end sports motorcycle used by the suspect.

“The suspect, along with his accomplice Arun, used to commit street crimes, including chain snatching, mobile snatching and robberies. They would also open fire on those who tried to resist their robbery attempt. His accomplice is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him at the earliest,” ADCP Dwivedi added.

