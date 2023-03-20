Week’s after man’s ‘suicide’ in Gzb, wife and lover arrested for his murder

Over two weeks after a 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Nandgram, the police discovered that it was a case of planned murder and arrested his wife and her lover in this connection on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Shivani Chaudhary (28) and her lover Ankush Prajapati (20). (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to investigators, the deceased man, Kapil Chaudhary, ran a travel agency. The suspects were identified as Shivani Chaudhary (28) and her lover Ankush Prajapati (20).

Police officers who investigated the case said they learned about Chaudhary’s alleged suicide on the late night of March 3, when his wife told them he shot himself in the head with an illegal weapon. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Kapil dead in his bed with a gunshot wound to his head and the gun beside him.

“After the autopsy report arrived, we got suspicious as the gunshot entry point was on the left side of Chaudhary’s head, and it should not have been the case under normal circumstances because the man was right-handed. His wife claimed that he shot himself after becoming depressed due to some outstanding loans,” said Alok Dubey, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).

Through electronic surveillance and information from local informants, we learned of Shivani’s relationship with Ankush, said Dubey.

Ankush ran a mobile shop near Shivani’s home, where she used to recharge her phone, and the two entered a relationship in November 2022, said investigators.

“When pressed, Shivani and Ankush broke down and revealed the plot. Shivani said her husband had mistreated her and that she had become close to Ankush. The deceased obtained a firearm illegally and taught Shivani how to use it. She used this knowledge against him. Three days before the murder, she called Ankush to her house and taught him how to fire from the weapon,” said Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer of Nandgram police station.

According to the police, Shivani gave sleeping pills to her husband on the night of the murder, and he fell asleep.

“She later called Ankush, who shot him in the head on the left side. Following the murder, the suspects broke their SIM cards and threw their phones in the water. They communicated using these two mobile phones. We charged the two with murder, criminal conspiracy and evidence destruction,” Tripathi added.