Why 'Manjulika' boarded Noida Metro to spook commuters? Facts revealed

After videos of a woman dressed up like 'Manjulika'- a character from the Bollywood film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’- scaring Noida-Greater Noida Metro commuters stormed the internet on Tuesday, the metro authority clarified that it was, in fact, part of a commercial.

According to the press statement issued by the chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, the videos were a part of an advertisement shot last year on December 22 under approved Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) policy.

“This is to clarify that video going viral on various Social Media Platforms is a part of a commercial advertisement shooting which was held on 22.12.2022 under approved NMRC Policy for Film Shooting,” the statement read.

“NMRC has approved Film Shooting Policy where it provides its infrastructure including Rolling Stock on rental basis to earn Non- Fare Box Revenue.”

"Ad Film Shooting was carried out by M/s Creative Productions (A Delhi Based Film Production House) for “boat Air dopes” on NMRC Corridor," it added.

‘BoAT’ has also shared the two-minute advert on Instagram which has garnered over 1 lakh views till now.

Meanwhile, Twitter users seemed divided over the clarification as some believed that passengers should have been informed about the act while others said that public infrastructure should not have been used in such a way.

“Is it ok to harass\scare people in the name of advertisement? To make money, will they allow the company to make fun of ordinary people?” a user commented.

“With all due respect approval from NMRC not from the commuters. Please avoid this kind of unruly behaviour in the name of advertisement,” another user wrote.

The character was reportedly performed by Priya Gupta, who also joined in the conversation and said, “Thanks mam for clarification. I am playing Manjulika and I am an actress. It was a part of shoot. Regards!”

