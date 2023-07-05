Noida: Alleging threat from cops, jailed gangster’s wife seeks NHRC help

Wife of gangster Randeep Bhati, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of murder, has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), requesting protection from Gautam Budh Nagar police, who she alleged was trying to get her husband and brother-in-law Kulveer Bhati, who is lodged in Chitrakoot jail on charges of murder as well, killed by fake encounter.

She told NHRC that another gangster, Anil Dujana, was killed in an alleged encounter with the Uttar Pradesh special task force (UP STF) in Meerut on May 4. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She told NHRC that another gangster, Anil Dujana, was killed in an alleged encounter with the Uttar Pradesh special task force (UP STF) in Meerut on May 4.

In the letter sent on July 1, Arti Bhati, a resident of Rithori village in Dadri, Greater Noida, said a case has been registered on June 22 at Jarcha police station against her husband and 16 others on charges of attempt to murder, for allegedly threatening a witness in a 2019 case under trial in Gautam Buudh Nagar.

“The 2019 case has been registered against Kulbeer Bhati and eight others under charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. The police has now registered an FIR against my husband Randeep Bhati and brother-in-law Kulveer Bhati, alleging that they have threatened witnesses in the 2019 case,” said Arti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naming deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Saad Miyan Khan in her letter, she alleged that he has registered the FIR with the intention of killing her husband and brother-in-law.

“DCP, Greater Noida, Saad Miyan Khan who is also in charge of SOG (special operations group) has registered the FIR against Randeep and Kulveer and he intends to kill them while being produced before the court or under the farce of taking police custody remand from the court,” she wrote.

“We request the honourable NHRC to ensure a fair investigation and provide protection to them from the police,” she urged in the letter, which has been copied to Uttar Pradesh director general of police, police commissioner, and district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the allegations, DCP Khan said, “The FIR registered at Jarcha police is not ”fake”, as termed by the applicant. The police station received a complaint alleging that witnesses in the 2019 case were being threatened by gangsters Randeep and Kulveer Bhati.On the basis of the complaint, the FIR was registered. The police have the duty to take cognisance of such complaints. Further, strict legal action is being taken against gangsters in the district by the police and all protocols are being followed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail