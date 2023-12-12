Winter precaution: Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway reduced to 75km/hour

With an aim to prevent road accidents during the winter months owing to foggy conditions, the Noida traffic police issued an order on Monday late night stating that the speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been reduced from 100km/hour to 75km/hour for two months, said a senior traffic officer, adding that the order will come into effect from December 15 (Friday) and continue till February 15, 2024.

The traffic police data shows that “on average, three accidents take place in the district daily and traffic police have issued 209 e-fines for speed violations every day in 2023.”

The official also asserted that the majority of these accidents take place due to speeding.

Currently, the traffic police is conducting an enforcement drive to penalise violators who are found speeding and driving on the wrong side. There are two dedicated teams equipped with speed guns to fine violators.

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav said, “The speed limit on Noida- Greater Noida Expressway is reduced to 75 km/hour from 100 km/hour for light vehicles and 50 km/hour from 80 km/hour for heavy vehicles.”

“The revised speed limit will come into effect from December 15 and continue for two months,” said the DCP, adding that the traffic police will issue e-challans for violations caught by the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) control room, and we will deploy traffic personnel too to issue e-challans using speed guns.”

“If anyone is found violating the traffic rules, then (s)he will be fined ₹2,000,” he added.

According to the police, there are two places on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway where these automatic number plate readers (ANPR) and surveillance cameras have been installed on both sides of the road.

The DCP said, “Majority of speed violations are being found on the expressway. Due to foggy conditions, the chances of accidents are more, so we decided to curb speeding in order to prevent accidents and deaths.”

According to Noida traffic police data, 1,057 accidents took place in 2023 from January to November in which 419 people died and 763 sustained injuries.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner directed the transport department to suspend the driving licences of repeat offenders who violate traffic rules, including speeding, more than three times.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar regional transport department (RTO), they have suspended 248 driving licences since April 1 and sent more than 3,600 letters to other state transport departments seeking the suspension of licences of traffic violators. Noida traffic police also issued 69,906 e-challans of speed violations from January 2023 to November 15.

Noida authority official, who refused to be named, said, “The speed limit signboards of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be changed before December 15 to alert commuters about the revised limits.”

