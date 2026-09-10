With 29 fresh cases in 24hrs, H1N1 cases rise to 319 in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: The total number people infected with H1N1 infection in Gautam Budh Nagar district rose to 319, with 29 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi said the health department is maintaining regular surveillance to keep track of patients and their health status. (HT Archive)

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Chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi said the health department is maintaining regular surveillance to keep track of patients and their health status. “Regular feedback is being taken from private hospitals. So far, no serious case has been reported. The symptoms are mild,” he said, adding it’s a “seasonal occurrence and will be over”.

The district hospital has also been operating a dedicated fever clinic from 8am to 2pm to streamline the treatment of patients reporting with fever and other symptoms of seasonal infections. The arrangement is also aimed at reducing the load on the general outpatient department and limiting the exposure of other patients to those with potentially infectious respiratory illnesses. Medicines are being made available at the fever clinic itself, according to health department officials.

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{{^usCountry}} With the number of cases subsequently increasing, health officials are emphasising early testing and medical consultation for people developing symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the number of cases subsequently increasing, health officials are emphasising early testing and medical consultation for people developing symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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Tripathi also underlined the importance of precautions, saying, “H1N1 is a droplet-borne infection. More than panicking, it is important that precautions must be taken.”

Health officials said residents should remain alert for symptoms including sudden fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, fatigue and, in some cases, a runny nose. Persistent fever or worsening symptoms warrant medical consultation rather than self-medication.

The health department has also advised people with respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded places and use masks, particularly in poorly ventilated or crowded settings. Elderly people, pregnant women, those with weakened immunity or chronic illnesses and healthcare workers have been advised to take additional precautions.

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The latest increase in cases comes against the backdrop of a broader seasonal disease burden in the district. The district has recorded around 50 dengue and 40 malaria cases, besides the H1N1 infections.