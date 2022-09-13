Woman arrested for abusing, slapping guard in Noida high-rise

Almost 20 days after a woman was arrested for abusing a security guard of a Noida high-rise society for opening the gate late, another such incident has come to light from another society, a video of which is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a woman from Noida’s Cleo County society in Sector 121 can be seen slapping a security guard multiple times. The woman, identified as Sutapa Das, a resident of the society who teaches at a private college, has now been arrested after a complaint made by the security guard she slapped.

Police officials said that the security guard did not remove the barricade from the gate when the woman was entering the society as her car’s RFID signal did not work. This made the woman furious and after parking her car inside the premises, she returned to the main gate. She then went upto the security guard and started an argument before abusing and slapping him several times. The security guard, Sachin Kumar, has lodged a complaint to the police who arrested the woman on Sunday evening.

In the 40-second video, two other security guards can also be seen who supposedly start calling their supervisor for help as soon as the incident begins. The incident occurred around 10am on Saturday.

“All residents have been informed that cars with RFID can go in and this woman’s car also had the RFID, but it was not working. So, I opened the gate manually for her and informed her that some maintenance work was under process and soon it would be functional. Still she parked her car and came back to argue about why I couldn’t open the gate sooner, and she started misbehaving and slapping me,” said Sachin Kumar, the complainant.

Vijay Kumar, SHO of Phase-3 police station said that the police got the information around 12 noon on Saturday when the victim came to the police station to file a complaint against the woman.

“On the basis of the complaint, we have lodged a case and had arrested the woman by the same evening. She is being questioned and further investigation is going on,” he said.

The complaint has been filed under section 151 CrPc and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

A few days ago, Bhavya Roy, an advocate in Delhi was also arrested after she misbehaved with security guards at Jaypee Wishtown society in Sector-128. In the viral video she could be seen abusing, using suggestive hand gestures and also using language that showed regional biases.