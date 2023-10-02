Woman bludgeoned to death at home in Greater Noida, probe on

A 23-year-old woman, Pinky Singh, was discovered dead in her Ecotech-3 residence in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, with injury marks on her face and head, police said, adding that the incident took place while her family members were asleep in the adjacent room.

Pinky Singh, the victim, lived at Habibpur village in Ecotech-3 with her mother and sister, officers said, adding that some rooms in the house were rented to tenants.

According to Pinky’s family, around 6.30 am on Sunday, when they approached the room, she was sleeping in, they found her unconscious with visible injuries on her face and head. They rushed Pinky to a nearby private hospital in Dadri, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that they were alerted about the incident by some distant relative of the woman and by the time a team reached the spot she was already brought back from the hospital.

“Around 8.30 am on Sunday, police received the information about Pinky’s death by one of her distant relatives,” DCP (central Noida) Suniti said.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Singh’s head and face were severely injured with a brick found at the scene. It is suspected that the suspect repeatedly struck her face with that brick,” the DCP said

Forensic evidence suggested that Pinky had tried to defend herself, as the room was in disarray, and bloodstains were found on the walls, the officer said.

A murder case was registered at Ecotech-3 police station. “Singh’s family members and tenants, are currently under investigation… There was only one entrance to the house, and the CCTV camera DVR located outside the home has been seized,” Suniti said.

