Woman cyclist molested in Noida’s Sector 52

A woman cyclist was allegedly molested and pushed by an unidentified commuter on a two-wheeler near Sector 52 in Noida on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 117, said that the incident took place around 5am when she was on her regular cycling route along with six other women cyclists.

According to the victim, the seven woman cyclists were cycling on their regular route on Tuesday morning when her cycle broke down near Sector 52.

“As I stopped to fix the chain of my cycle, two other riders waited with me while four others went ahead. We had noticed that a person wearing a helmet on a two-wheeler was following us but we had ignored him. After a few minutes, we resumed our ride. The man on the two-wheeler came near us and touched my back,” said the woman.

When she raised her voice, the suspect pushed the woman and fled on his two-wheeler. “I fell from my cycle. As I was wearing a helmet, I did not get a head injury but have got bruises on my knee and elbow,” she said.

The women riders stopped a police response vehicle (PRV) passing by the area and narrated their ordeal. “We had not been able to note the registration plate number of the two-wheeler nor were we able to see the face of the assaulter. Later, I submitted a written complaint at the Sector 113 police station,” said the woman.

The woman said that she has been cycling on a designated route in Noida for the last couple of months, passing through Sector 117, 122, 52 and then back to Sector 117. “We usually start in a group comprising five to seven women at around 4.30am,” she said. “The incident has left women cyclists in fear in the city”, she added.

“The incident has been traumatising and I feel that women cyclists are not safe in this city. Police should increase patrolling in the morning hours,” the woman added.

Nisha Rai, another woman cyclist and a resident of Greater Noida West said, “Such incidents are scary but we women will not stop cycling. We request the police to increase patrolling on the city roads”.

Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50 and an avid cyclist said, “Due to such incidents, women are in constant fear of cycling alone in Noida and Greater Noida during the early morning hours. We hope that the suspect is nabbed at the earliest”.

The station house officer (SHO) at Sector 113 police station, Sharad Kant said, “We have received a complaint from the woman and an FIR is in the process of being registered in the matter. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage in the area to nab the suspect”.

