Worker killed, brother injured as dilapidated roof collapses in Dadri

Greater Noida:A 32-year-old construction worker was killed and his brother was injured after the roof of a dilapidated house in Dadri collapsed during repairs on Sunday, police said. They added that the contractor will be booked for negligence after an inquiry.

The disaster management teams continued clearing the debris to ensure no other person was trapped underneath, said police.

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Police identified the victims as Irfan (alias Titu) and his brother Haider, 27, both residents of Aligarh and working at the site for the past three days.

Police said the incident was reported by locals from Brahmpuri village around 11.30pm. “The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were immediately called and the two workers, trapped under the debris, were rescued,” said Dadri SHO Neeraj Kumar Mishra.

The SHO added that the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Irfan succumbed during treatment. Ali is currently undergoing treatment and is stable.

According to police, homeowner Sachit Agrawal had hired a contractor to renovate his one-storey house. Assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Prashali Gangwar stated that a case of causing death by negligence is being registered against the contractor.

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of the incident, Irfan and Haidar were inside the building while the others were outside, police said, adding that disaster management teams continued clearing the debris to ensure no other person was trapped underneath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of the incident, Irfan and Haidar were inside the building while the others were outside, police said, adding that disaster management teams continued clearing the debris to ensure no other person was trapped underneath. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are verifying whether the safety precautions were followed during the renovation.