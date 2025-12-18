Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yeida begins audit of its land to contain fraud cases

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 05:20 am IST

As the Noida International Airport at Jewar in its area is set for operations any time next year, it is challenging for Yeida to protect its land, and also serve its consumers with ease

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is conducting a land audit to protect its notified area from encroachment and also check the land fraud cases, officials said on Wednesday.

Yeida has at least 250,000 hectares area notified of the 1,289 villages falling in six districts- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and Agra along 165km Yamuna Expressway, for the planned development. (HT Archive)
Yeida has at least 250,000 hectares area notified of the 1,289 villages falling in six districts- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and Agra along 165km Yamuna Expressway, for the planned development. (HT Archive)

The Authority has hired a state-owned national informatics centre (NIC) that will prepare a database of land that is allotted, notified for planned development, unused land, and if any portion remains disputed among other categories of land. The NIC has started its survey to audit the area, and will submit the report in six months, they added.

This Geographic Information Systems (GIS) based survey will collect, store, analyse, and display location-based data of each khasra (land record), and will have details of the latest status of the site.

The move was necessitated after realising that the cases of land fraud involving the innocent plot buyers were rise, and also on observing the time-consuming task to ascertain exact status of any piece of land, said officials.

The Yeida has at least 250,000 hectares area notified of the 1,289 villages falling in six districts- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and Agra along 165km Yamuna Expressway, for the planned development. As the Noida International Airport at Jewar in its area is set for operations any time next year, it is challenging for Yeida to protect its land, and also serve its consumers with ease, they added.

“We need a land audit so that we can prepare our land database that is key for multiple land-related jobs including protecting our acquired land, checking land frauds, launching new plot or flat schemes and other tasks...With this audit’s help and a database readily available at the portal, we will be able to resolve issues quickly,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of the Yeida.

“The details related with any land will be available by merely a click once the audit by NIC will be completed in the next 6 months,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Yeida begins audit of its land to contain fraud cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is conducting a land audit to prevent encroachment and combat land fraud, hiring the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for a six-month survey. This Geographic Information Systems (GIS) audit will categorize land status and streamline data access, crucial for managing the authority's 250,000 hectares across six districts amid rising fraud cases.