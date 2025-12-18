Yeida begins audit of its land to contain fraud cases

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is conducting a land audit to protect its notified area from encroachment and also check the land fraud cases, officials said on Wednesday. Yeida has at least 250,000 hectares area notified of the 1,289 villages falling in six districts- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and Agra along 165km Yamuna Expressway, for the planned development. (HT Archive)

The Authority has hired a state-owned national informatics centre (NIC) that will prepare a database of land that is allotted, notified for planned development, unused land, and if any portion remains disputed among other categories of land. The NIC has started its survey to audit the area, and will submit the report in six months, they added.

This Geographic Information Systems (GIS) based survey will collect, store, analyse, and display location-based data of each khasra (land record), and will have details of the latest status of the site.

The move was necessitated after realising that the cases of land fraud involving the innocent plot buyers were rise, and also on observing the time-consuming task to ascertain exact status of any piece of land, said officials.

“We need a land audit so that we can prepare our land database that is key for multiple land-related jobs including protecting our acquired land, checking land frauds, launching new plot or flat schemes and other tasks...With this audit’s help and a database readily available at the portal, we will be able to resolve issues quickly,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of the Yeida.

“The details related with any land will be available by merely a click once the audit by NIC will be completed in the next 6 months,” he added.