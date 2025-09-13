Yeida clears 2 solar projects near Jewar airport with 11,000 cr investment

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Friday it has approved two major renewable energy projects in Sector 8, near the upcoming Noida International Airport, aiming to transform the region into a solar energy hub. (Representative image) The projects, backed by Invest UP, will manufacture solar cells and modules, aligned with UP’s 2023 summit commitments and India’s green energy goals. (HT Archive)

“These facilities will add a combined capacity of 9 gigawatts (GW) in solar cell and module production, strengthening India’s clean energy ecosystem. We have issued letters of intent to the companies as part of the land allotment process for these crucial projects,” said RK Singh, Yeida’s chief executive officer.

On Friday, Yeida issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 25 acres to Integrated Batteries India (IB Solar), which has proposed investing ₹3,000 crore to establish a 4 GW solar cell and module manufacturing unit. The proposal was routed through Invest UP, the state’s single-window investment promotion body.

Yeida said the allotment remains subject to state policies, Invest UP Empowered Committee recommendations, and other regulatory approvals. The authority also pledged full support to facilitate the project and ensure a smooth clearance process.

The announcement follows another renewable energy approval in the same sector weeks earlier. In July, SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited received clearance to set up an integrated plant on 200 acres with production capacities of 5 GW solar cells and 5 GW modules. Estimated at ₹8,200 crore, that project had already received an LoI from Yeida and a subsequent Letter of Comfort from Invest UP.

Officials said both projects align with the state government’s drive to ground investment commitments made at the 2023 Investors’ Summit. Invest UP had earlier urged Yeida to expedite land allocation to ensure timely execution of the IB Solar project.

Together, the two facilities are expected to draw over ₹11,000 crore in investment and generate thousands of jobs while boosting India’s solar manufacturing capacity. With Jewar Airport and other infrastructure rapidly taking shape nearby, Sector-8 is emerging as a strategic hub for clean energy industries along the Yamuna Expressway.