Yeida launches process to hire agency for new city in Hathras

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has commenced the process of hiring a consultant to prepare the Master Plan 2041 for the Hathras Urban Centre (Phase 2), officials said on Sunday. Hathras currently hosts around 10,293 registered MSMEs and cottage industry units, including pulses mills, asafoetida and pickle units, cold storage facilities, hosiery, glass bead, anklet, handicraft, metal craft, carpet units, a dairy, a bottling plant, and BPCL’s LPG plant. (HT Archives)

“The project consists of transforming Hathras (district) into a modern industrial and residential hub, supporting large-scale manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). The plan will guide population growth, employment, infrastructure development, land use, and environmental conservation up to the horizon year 2041,” said Yeida chief executive officer RK Singh.

The plan will cover 2,000–4,000 hectares spread across 66 villages of Sasni tehsil, with the final area to be decided during the initial project stages.

On Friday, Yeida floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a consultant. Bids (stating consultant’s cost) are due by October 6, with technical bids opening (evaluation and finalisation) on October 8, officials said, adding that the hired consultant will have eight months, plus time for the state government approval, to complete the plan.

The Sasni-Hathras Urban Centre, in southeastern Yeida Phase-2, is expected to leverage Hathras’ agricultural base, existing industries, and connectivity via National Highway-93, State Highway-33, and Hathras Junction. The city will also benefit from the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) and the Yamuna Expressway corrido, said officials.

To be sure, the Master Plan will address critical gaps in roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage, healthcare, and civic amenities, while ensuring sustainable use of natural resources, pollution control, and efficient urban planning.

The urban centre is expected to boost industrial activity, attract new investment, generate jobs, and encourage export-oriented production.

The U.P. government approved Phase 2 of Yeida’s Master Plan in March 2025, covering Hathras, Mathura, Aligarh, and Agra.

Notably, Hathras is expected to emerge as a satellite town for Agra, combining industrial, residential, and commercial development.

With a focus on sustainable urbanisation, industrial growth, and improved civic infrastructure, the Master Plan 2041 aims to create a modern, self-sufficient urban-industrial hub by the horizon year 2041, positioning Hathras as a key economic centre in the region.

Currently, Yeiday has already prepared detailed project reports and initiated land acquisition for two urban nodes in Mathura (Raya Urban Centre) and Aligarh (Tappal-Bajna Urban Centre), which also fall under Phase 2. A consultant has been engaged for the New Agra Urban Centre.