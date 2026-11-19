The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has lined up projects worth ₹36,867 crore for fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC-5), surpassing its target of ₹ 30,000 crore, said officials. Yeida lines up ₹36k-cr projects for 5th edition of investment event

The projects are expected to generate employment for 53,032 people, said officials.

GBC-5 is the Uttar Pradesh government’s fifth major investment-grounding event, in which companies whose investment proposals have progressed sufficiently towards implementation are formally showcased as projects ready to begin construction or implementation, said officials.

The UP government has held four GBCs since 2018 and, of the ₹50 lakh crore investment proposals said to have been received in the state, projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented. The UP government has lined up nearly 7,000 proposals worth ₹7.55 lakh crore for GBC-5 across the state, said officials.

RK Singh, CEO Yamuna Authority, said, “This is an ambitious plan of the state government. The Yamuna Authority had a target of ₹30,000 crore for GBC-5 in 2026. We have already secured an investment of ₹36,867 crore and they will generate over 50,000 jobs.”

The Authority has made land allotments to 27 firms through direct allotments and 150 companies through different schemes, such as an apparel park, MSMEs, a toy park, a medical devices park, among others, said officials.

The proposed investments under Authority’s GBC-5 are expected to drive growth across several key sectors, including renewable energy, solar power, automobile, agricultural machinery manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor-related industries, medical devices, battery manufacturing, food processing, textiles and apparel, and toy manufacturing, said officials.

Among the largest proposed investments, SAEL Solar P6 Pvt Ltd will invest ₹8,000 crore and an estimated 5,000 jobs in the solar energy sector. Escorts Kubota Ltd has proposed an investment of ₹4,500 crore, expected to generate 4,000 jobs in the automobile and agricultural machinery sector, said officials.

HCL-Foxconn is set to invest ₹3,700 crore in electronics and semiconductor-related manufacturing, with 2,000 jobs. Amber Enterprises India Limited will invest ₹3532 crore and create 2000 jobs, said officials.

During GBC-4 in February 2024, 280 projects worth ₹45,148 crore were launched in Yamuna City

The investments assume greater significance with the Noida International Airport already operational since June 15, providing the Yamuna Expressway region with international air connectivity and cargo-handling infrastructure, said officials.

The airport is expected to strengthen the region’s manufacturing and export ecosystem by improving access to global markets, particularly for electronics, medical devices, automobile components and other high-value products. The combination of an operational international airport and large-scale industrial investments could attract ancillary industries, logistics operators, warehousing companies and global suppliers, accelerating the emergence of the Yamuna Expressway region as a major manufacturing and export hub said officials.