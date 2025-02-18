Yeida set to finalise its annual budget soon in board meeting

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it is all set to hold a board meeting to approve its annual budget for 2025-26. The budget for 2025-26 is likely to be above ₹ 10,000 crore, considering the future developmental and infrastructure projects lined up ahead due to the Noida International greenfield airport project, said Yeida officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh has asked the departments to prepare their respective financial proposals for due discussion and approval.

The meeting, whose date is yet to be finalised, will approve the funds to be spent on mega projects lined up ahead of commencement of the Noida International airport’s commercial operation by April- end, 2025, said officials.

“We have asked all departments including land, horticulture, civil, electrical and finance to prepare their respective proposals for the deliberations and approvals. Once they will submit their proposals, the board agenda to be tabled will be prepared so that the chairman and the board members can deliberate and approve the same,” said the CEO of Yeida.

According to norms, after detailed discussion the board takes a final decision on approval of a particular proposal for its implementation, said officials.

Yeida is developing many new sectors for industrial, residential and group housing projects proposed to be developed along the Yamuna Expressway in the catchment area of Noida airport.

The authority is coming up with these new sectors so that it can sell the housing, commercial and industrial land to collect revenue for the infrastructure development, said officials.

In the last 3 years, since the work on Noida airport witnessed rapid development, the Yeida’s budget has witnessed a jump in figures because of the mega infrastructure and developmental projects undertaken in this area, said officials.

Official say the budget may go beyond the ₹10,000 crore figure in view of the mega projects, land acquisition and creation of new connectivity projects including rapid rail, Metro, Expressway links, pod taxi, film city, data centres and other mega industrial projects including new mega townships for which Yeida needs to develop roads, water supply network, parks and other services.