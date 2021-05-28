Yoga, indoor games keep patients’ morale high at Covid centre in Noida Stadium

Noida: For Greater Noida west resident Satish Kaul (65), playing carrom in the evening with his friends at the Covid care facility in Noida Stadium is one of the highlights of his day. Kaul is one of the 13 patients who are admitted at the temporary 50-bed facility launched by the Noida authority on May 8.

From starting their day with Yoga to ending it with games and TV, patients at this facility say they don’t miss home. The facility is run by 80 health care staff, including 23 doctors from Delhi-based NGO Doctors For You, who also hold motivational talks and counselling sessions for the patients.

“I start my day here with Yoga and after resting through the day, I play indoor games like carrom, chess or ludo with the other patients, who have now become my friends. Not just the patients, but the staff also do not let us miss our home as they feel like family,” said Kaul, who used to work in the hospitality industry before retiring. He was admitted to the facility on May 11.

He added that counselling and motivational talks have helped him keep a positive outlook towards life. “The doctors keep all patients mentally strong and keep telling us of cases where patients recovered; that makes us feel that we can fight this virus too,” said Kaul.

The youngest patient at the facility is five-year-old Yashraj Mukherjee, who has become a favourite among all health care staff there.

“Everyone here loves Yashraj and spends time playing with him whenever they are on their routine rounds. Yashraj is busy throughout the day playing carom, ludo or darts. He tested negative a few days back but since I and my husband are still recovering, all of us have to stay here longer as I do not have any one else back home to take care of him,” said his mother Sanchari Joydeep Mukherjee, a resident of Sector 46 who was admitted on May 11 with her husband and son.

The 43-year-old was earlier admitted to the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39 on May 7 in the emergency wing and later her husband and son were admitted there as well. Once their condition stabilised, they were admitted to the facility on May 11.

“When we came here, we were not in the right state of mind but the staff here has helped us keep our morale high. I was worried about my son but he stays entertained throughout the day playing games with other patients and staff. The kindness and empathy shown to all patients has made us realise that we can fight any battle with positive thinking,” she added.

Since it was opened, the L1 facility has had 64 admissions of Covid patients. Currently the centre has 13 patients.

“Twelve patients were discharged after recovering fully and testing negative while 17 others left on their own as their condition stabilised. We had to refer about 13 to other hospitals,” said Dr Rohini Wadhawan, in-charge of the facility.

Unlike other illnesses, having Covid can make a patient feel lonely as they have to be insolation, and this can have an adverse effect on their mental well being, says Dr Wadhawan. “To ensure that this doesn’t happen, we offer video calling for patients so they can speak to their families. Though all of them have their phones with them, often older patients do not know how to video call so we arrange that for them. Seeing the faces of their family members after a long time brings them joy,” she said.

The doctors also regularly update the family members of the patients admitted here on their condition and vitals, they added.

All 50 beds at the facility are equipped with oxygen. However, only patients with oxygen levels above 75-80 are admitted here as it’s a L1 facility.

“We try to keep a homely environment at the facility as patients panic when they find out they are positive. We hold motivational talks, physiotherapy sessions, yoga and indoor games for the patients so that they stay engaged. We tell them that they can defeat the virus by not just being physically strong but mentally as well,” said Dr Rajat Jain, president of Doctors For You.