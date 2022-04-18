Not need for alarm as Covid-19 hospitalisations low: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said though the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in the national capital, it is not an alarming situation as the rate of hospitalisation is low.
He said the government is keeping a watch on the situation. He also underlined that it is necessary to wear face masks, even though the fine for not doing so had been withdrawn.
A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday is expected to consider the reimposition of fine for not wearing face masks.
"The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the (corona)virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation," Jain said in a briefing.
When asked about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases among children, the minister said the Delhi government has already issued an advisory asking schools to close specific classes for a few days if any student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 517 Covid-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, while no death was reported, according to city health department data.
The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.
The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid-19 cases and two deaths with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent.
On Friday, 366 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent, while no death was reported.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 cases and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.
There are 9,735 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 66 (0.68 per cent) of them are occupied, the health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.
-
"Were cops…?": Owaisi questions Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the Delhi Police over the violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. Owaisi told news agency ANI. Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. The Delhi Police has also appealed to people to not believe in rumours on social media.
-
Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur
The bodies a minor girl and a youth were found hanging from a tree at Dutewala village in Punjab's border district of Ferozepur on Monday. Also read: 12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab Residents of Dutewala, which is located near Mamdot, 34km from Ferozepur, found the bodies hanging at 7.30am and informed the police.
-
Bhubaneswar man accused of cycle theft dies in custody; family alleges torture
A man who was arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on charges of stealing a bicycle on Sunday night died in custody with Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar's family members alleging that he died following custodial torture. Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar was picked up by Badagada police on Sunday night over allegations that he had stolen a bicycle.
-
Aircraft mishap at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, one injured
A training aircraft toppled over during landing at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. One person sustained injuries while the other escaped unhurt, said police. Cessna 185, a Tailwheel aircraft, belongs to a private flying institute and is used for skydiving. An international skydiving champion, Cheryl Ann Stearns, was on the aircraft and sustained minor injuries.
-
Cell to be set up to solve issues of migrant workers in U’khand: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met migrant workers in the national capital on Sunday and said that a cell would be formed in Dehradun to solve the problems of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand. Dhami said that the people of our state have brought laurels to the name of Uttarakhand besides creating a unique identity outside the state on the strength of their talent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics