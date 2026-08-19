Bhubaneswar, The flood situation in six Odisha districts remained grim on Wednesday, as water levels of most rivers were on the rising trend despite no heavy rainfall in the region in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Odisha: Flood situation grim in 6 districts, water levels of major rivers top danger level

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Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of the Subarnarekha in neighbouring Jharkhand have pushed up the river's water level, which crossed the danger mark of 10.36 metres at Rajghat in Odisha's Jaleswar, they said.

The water level was recorded at 10.40 metres at 9 am, leading to floodwaters entering three blocks – Jaleswar, Basta and Baliapal – in Balasore district, the officials said.

Similarly, the water level of the Jalaka river crossed the danger mark of 6.5 metres at Mathani in Basta. The reading stood at 6.60 metres at 6 am.

The Budhabalanga river was flowing at 7.26 metres in Govindpur, just above its warning level, the officials said, adding that the entire Balasore district was reeling under the deluge, prompting the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation in neighbouring Bhadrak and Jajpur districts was no different, with the Salandi river flowing at 17.10 metres against the danger mark of 17 metres at Rajghat. The Baitarani river at Akhuapada was also flowing at 18.65 metres against the danger mark of 18.33 metres, sources in the Water Resources Department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation in neighbouring Bhadrak and Jajpur districts was no different, with the Salandi river flowing at 17.10 metres against the danger mark of 17 metres at Rajghat. The Baitarani river at Akhuapada was also flowing at 18.65 metres against the danger mark of 18.33 metres, sources in the Water Resources Department said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the district administration of Kendrapara, which has been flooded by the Brahmani river, launched a major rescue operation at a residential school in Kulasahi area, where over 300 students remained stranded.

"The students who were shifted to the second and third floor of the school building after their hostels got inundated, are being rescued using five power boats of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force . Each boat can carry 50 students," a senior official said.

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Officials said the second spell of floods affected several people in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, where the administration has evacuated over 3.5 lakh residents to safety.

The India Meteorological Department , however, has not issued any warning for heavy rainfall for three days till August 21.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier said he directed officials concerned to extend all possible assistance to those affected by the floods.

Relief materials, including cooked food, are being provided to the affected people, while around 100 rescue teams have been deployed, an official stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.