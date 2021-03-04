IND USA
1 arrest after 21-yr-old housewife dies by suicide; family booked in case involving dowry demands

PUNE A man has been arrested by the Pune police after his sister-in-law died by suicide in their house in Chandan nagar on Tuesday
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 PM IST

PUNE A man has been arrested by the Pune police after his sister-in-law died by suicide in their house in Chandan nagar on Tuesday.

The man is accused of demanding an amount of dowry that her parents could not pay during the wedding.

The deceased woman is a 21-year-old and a complaint in the matter was lodged by her 50-year-old father who is a sugarcane farm worker in Jintur village in Parbhani.

While the woman was a housewife, the husband worked as a supervisor in a local factory, according to the police.

The woman and her husband were married during the lockdown and were married for less than 10 months, when she died by suicide.

“They had a deal for payment of 70,000 of which her parents had paid 20,000. The family kept demanding the remaining amount. One person is arrested and the rest will be arrested soon,” said police sub-inspector Kiran Aute of Chadannagar police station, who is investigating the case.

The woman’s body was found in the house where she lived with her husband, his parents and his brother, in Chadannagar. The woman was allegedly alone in the house when she took the drastic step and was later found by the father-in-law who arrived home from work.

Along with the arrested man and the husband, the husband’s parents, and one other sibling of the husband have been booked in the case.

A case under Sections 304(b), 498(b), 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chandannagar police station against the family.

