Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 10 addl judges of Punjab and Haryana HC appointed as permanent judges
others

10 addl judges of Punjab and Haryana HC appointed as permanent judges

The department of justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges
The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Centre on Sunday notified appointment of 10 Punjab and Haryana high court additional judges as permanent judges.

The department of justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges.

The judges include justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, JS Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj, as per the seniority list.

The list does not include name of justice Girish Agnihotri, who in order of seniority comes after justice Suvir Sehgal and was appointed as additional judge in October 2019. These judges would take oath of their office in a ceremony on Monday morning along with justice Sureshwar Thakur, who has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh high court.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP