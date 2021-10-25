10 addl judges of Punjab and Haryana HC appointed as permanent judges

The Centre on Sunday notified appointment of 10 Punjab and Haryana high court additional judges as permanent judges.

The department of justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges.

The judges include justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, JS Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj, as per the seniority list.

The list does not include name of justice Girish Agnihotri, who in order of seniority comes after justice Suvir Sehgal and was appointed as additional judge in October 2019. These judges would take oath of their office in a ceremony on Monday morning along with justice Sureshwar Thakur, who has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh high court.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges.