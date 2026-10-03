Puramufti police have registered a case against 10 named individuals and several unidentified persons following allegations that land purchased using the alleged illicit wealth of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed was subsequently used to execute fraudulent sale deeds and encroach upon government and private land.

10 booked for alleged land fraud linked to Atiq Ahmed’s illicit wealth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case follows a formal complaint lodged with the deputy commissioner of police (city) by a resident of Rasulpur Mariadih named Shah Faisal. The 10 individuals named in the FIR are Mohammad Zaid Khalid, Jasim Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed, Mohammad Rashid alias Neelu, Mumtaz Ahmed, Rahil Siddiqui, Mahmood Akhtar, Abu Zaid, Dhirendra Pratap Singh and Mohammad Danish.

Faisal, who claims ownership of ancestral land in Ponghat, Bamrauli, Rasulpur Mariadih and Rasulpur Kashipur, alleged repeated attempts to encroach upon his property over the past six months, which police intervention halted.

Upon reviewing revenue records, Faisal claimed to have discovered irregularities in ownership entries, alleging that the accused and their associates purchased more than 100 plots. He further alleged that the accused executed sale deeds for areas exceeding the actual purchased land, inserting corresponding discrepancies into mutation records and the khatauni. These irregularities reportedly facilitated the encroachment of Gram Sabha land, barren tracts, drains and private plots.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Faisal also alleged that Mohammad Rashid, identified as a cousin of Atiq Ahmed, maintained longstanding ties with the slain gangster. As evidence, he cited an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Atiq and Mohammad Zaid Khalid regarding land in Rasulpur Kashipur and a property known as Lal Bangla. He requested a comprehensive investigation into these property transactions and the associated financial accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faisal also alleged that Mohammad Rashid, identified as a cousin of Atiq Ahmed, maintained longstanding ties with the slain gangster. As evidence, he cited an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Atiq and Mohammad Zaid Khalid regarding land in Rasulpur Kashipur and a property known as Lal Bangla. He requested a comprehensive investigation into these property transactions and the associated financial accounts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Puramufti SHO Shantanu Singh confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to verify the allegations regarding the sale deeds, revenue records, and financial transactions.