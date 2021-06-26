10 days after blast, a bomb scare at Darbhanga rly station

A consignment of electronic items on Saturday triggered a bomb scare at Darbhanga railway station, where a parcel blast on June 17 is already investigation by police and various agencies

Railway staffers alerted Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel when the consignment caused a “loud thud” after being tossed up on the floor at platform number one close to GRP office on Saturday. It had arrived from New Delhi by Bihar Sampark Kranti express.

GRP personnel promptly informed senior officials and a team of bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service. In the end, it turned out be a consignment of electronic items such as Bluetooth speakers and chargers.

A GRP official said the sound could have been possibly caused by a Bluetooth speaker after being activated accidentally upon being tossed on the ground.

The recipient of parcel, who was called by police, said he owned a shop of electronic gadgets and mobile phones in Darbhanga. “I had procured the electronic goods from Lajpat Nagar market in New Delhi,” said the consignee, identified as Raman Kumar Jha.

Earlier, a National Investigation Team (NIA) team visited Darbhanga station on Friday and inspected the spot at the railway station where a parcel carrying readymade cloth had caught fire following a low-intensity blast on June 17.

The consignment sent from Secunderabad was booked in the name of Mohd Sufian, who is being traced. The Uttar Pradesh police, meanwhile, arrested two persons from Shamli on Friday in connection with the blast.