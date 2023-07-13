100 construction workers made aware of their rights at seminar

LUCKNOW As many as 100 construction workers from the U.P. Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board were told about their rights by a panel of lawyers from District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at an event organised by India Labour Line (UP) here at Paltan Cantonment.

Construction workers at the awareness seminar held by India Labour Line. (HT Photo)

The objective of this event was to make the construction workers aware about their rights and inform them about the legal resources available at their disposal. At the event, the advocates admitted that while rights and redressal avenues exist for such labourers, they are not accessed by the workers because such workers are often poorly informed of the legal recourse available to them.

“If any kind of dispute arises with you during work, you can complain to the labour department. You can also make a written complaint through a letter to the DLSA. The DLSA will send your letter to the department to which your complaint will be related, this will help to solve your problems easily,” said advocate Parmanand Prasad, member of DLSA. The same can be done through the helpline being run by India Labour Line, he added.

At the event, state coordinator for ILL, Guru Prasad, said that the helpline number is active six days of the week between 8 am and 6 pm. “Under this, if your wages have not been paid (or have not been paid at all) and compensation has not been received due to an accident at the workplace or you are being made to work hostage, in such a situation, you can register your complaint on the India Labor Line,” he said.

Meanwhile, social worker Ajay Sharma told construction workers that if they are not registered under the U.P. Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, they cannot access these legal aids for free under the state government. Members of DLSA, labour department, ILL, social workers and others were present at the meeting, along with the 100 construction workers, for whom the meeting was convened.

