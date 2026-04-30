100 Crore IPL betting racket: Syndicate busted in Jhansi; 3 arrested, 8 absconding

Police arrested three more people on Wednesday allegedly running a betting racket worth nearly ₹100 crore, a day after cracking an IPL betting operation.

The arrested accused in police custody (HT Photo)

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Authorities have also identified eight other accused reportedly including a senior BJP leader, an alleged director of the UP Cooperative Bank in Lucknow and husbands of two sitting Nagar Nigam corporators, who remain absconding.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) intercepted an SUV on the Kanpur–Gwalior bypass. The occupants attempted to flee and rammed their vehicle into the police team, injuring two personnel before being apprehended.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Upadhyay (39), Vijay Wadhwa (45), and Nitin Agarwal (44), all residents of Jhansi. They are alleged to be key operators of the multi-crore betting network.

During the search, police recovered eight mobile phones, a tablet and ₹84,500. Bank accounts holding around ₹50 lakh have also been frozen. Investigators seized ledgers detailing betting transactions worth approximately ₹100 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to investing their illegal earnings in immovable assets. Police said Shubham Upadhyay alone owned five plots and two farmhouses acquired through the proceeds of betting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to investing their illegal earnings in immovable assets. Police said Shubham Upadhyay alone owned five plots and two farmhouses acquired through the proceeds of betting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All three have been sent to judicial custody under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Gambling Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All three have been sent to judicial custody under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Gambling Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have named eight more individuals linked to the syndicate who are currently on the run. These include Pappu, Pankaj Rai, Saurabh Likhdhari, Akash Chanchalani, Sumit Sahu, Roshan Mubshi, Ashish Upadhyay (all from Jhansi), and Sonu Chadha and Harish Kumar from Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have named eight more individuals linked to the syndicate who are currently on the run. These include Pappu, Pankaj Rai, Saurabh Likhdhari, Akash Chanchalani, Sumit Sahu, Roshan Mubshi, Ashish Upadhyay (all from Jhansi), and Sonu Chadha and Harish Kumar from Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have deployed multiple teams to apprehend the remaining accused. Our objective is to dismantle the entire betting network operating in the district,” SSP Murthy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have deployed multiple teams to apprehend the remaining accused. Our objective is to dismantle the entire betting network operating in the district,” SSP Murthy said. {{/usCountry}}

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