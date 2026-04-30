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100 Crore IPL betting racket: Syndicate busted in Jhansi; 3 arrested, 8 absconding

Police arrested three key operators of a ₹100 crore betting racket and identified eight others, including a BJP leader, who remain at large.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jhansi
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Police arrested three more people on Wednesday allegedly running a betting racket worth nearly 100 crore, a day after cracking an IPL betting operation.

The arrested accused in police custody (HT Photo)

Authorities have also identified eight other accused reportedly including a senior BJP leader, an alleged director of the UP Cooperative Bank in Lucknow and husbands of two sitting Nagar Nigam corporators, who remain absconding.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) intercepted an SUV on the Kanpur–Gwalior bypass. The occupants attempted to flee and rammed their vehicle into the police team, injuring two personnel before being apprehended.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Upadhyay (39), Vijay Wadhwa (45), and Nitin Agarwal (44), all residents of Jhansi. They are alleged to be key operators of the multi-crore betting network.

During the search, police recovered eight mobile phones, a tablet and 84,500. Bank accounts holding around 50 lakh have also been frozen. Investigators seized ledgers detailing betting transactions worth approximately 100 crore.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 100 Crore IPL betting racket: Syndicate busted in Jhansi; 3 arrested, 8 absconding
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 100 Crore IPL betting racket: Syndicate busted in Jhansi; 3 arrested, 8 absconding
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