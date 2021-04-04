10-19 age group hit during second surge of Covid-19 infection

rupsa.chakraborty@htlive.com

Mumbai At a time when Mumbai continues to struggle with an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, it is facing yet another challenge — an increased rate of infection among children and teens.

In February, a total of 12,312 patients in the age group of 10-19 got infected. In March, the number surged to 17,109 (including one death), which is as a 39% rise, as per the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, most of the patients are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

According to public health experts, children are most vulnerable now because they are more exposed to outdoor activities, functions and gatherings, which was not the case earlier due to lockdowns.

“It is a challenging job to keep children indoor for months. Now, they go outside to play and participate in social gatherings. Earlier, they were more protected. Now as parents also know that the infection rate is less among children, they have also put their guard down,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

Although, most of the children recover in home isolation, the infection may prove fatal if a patient has underlying health conditions. At least 32 patients in the same age group have died across the city during the start of the pandemic.

“We have hardly received any case where a child needed hospitalisation. But children ailing with tuberculosis and HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) have low immunity and there needs to be extra caution taken for them,” said Dr Bela Verma, head of paediatric department at Sir JJ Hospital.

The same age group has been hit in other parts of the country too, such as Delhi.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science), Delhi, said, “With the unlocking, children have started going out, which provides a suitable opportunity for the virus to thrive. Also, children often don’t follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, which makes them more vulnerable to acquiring the infection.”

Public health officers also believe that the children are becoming a source of infection spreaders among family members, especially the elderly.

“As soon as children enter home, they remove their masks without following proper sanitation. That’s when they end up infecting older family members. Then the cycle of infection keeps circulating,” said Dr Deepak Baid, in-charge of Covid-19 patients in Rajawadi Hospital.