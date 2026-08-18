10th, 12th exams-2027: UP Board seeks revision of centre-allocation timetable

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has sought a revision of the schedule for finalising examination centres for the 2027 high school and intermediate examinations after the process was disrupted by school closures during the Kanwar Yatra and flood-like conditions in several districts.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

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Verification of infrastructure and basic facilities at 647 schools is yet to be completed in several districts, delaying the centre-allocation exercise and a proposal has been sent to the state government for approval for revising the schedule accordingly, officials said.

Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said, “The proposal to revise the centre-allocation timetable has been sent to the state government.”

Under the schedule issued by the Board on July 1, the list of schools proposed as examination centres, along with student allotments, was to be uploaded online on August 17. District inspectors of schools were subsequently required to publish the lists through local newspapers and invite online objections and complaints from students, parents, principals and school managers until August 22.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the exercise has fallen behind schedule. In several districts, tehsil-level committees constituted by district magistrates have not yet uploaded certified reports on the infrastructure and other basic facilities available at schools—a prerequisite for finalising examination centres, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the exercise has fallen behind schedule. In several districts, tehsil-level committees constituted by district magistrates have not yet uploaded certified reports on the infrastructure and other basic facilities available at schools—a prerequisite for finalising examination centres, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The delay has been particularly significant in western Uttar Pradesh, where schools remained closed during the Kanwar Yatra, affecting physical verification by the committees. Flood-like conditions in Gonda and Sitapur have also hampered verification, they added.

The verification covers facilities considered essential for conducting the board examinations, including classrooms, seating arrangements and other basic infrastructure. The certified reports must be uploaded before schools can be considered for centre allocation.

The delay is likely to affect subsequent stages of the exercise, including publication of the proposed centre list, disposal of objections and complaints, and final allotment of students to examination centres. It could also leave schools with less time to complete arrangements for students and examination-related duties if the revised schedule is not issued soon.

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Officials said the revised timetable will determine how the remaining verification and centre-allocation exercises are completed while ensuring adequate preparation time for schools and students ahead of the 2027 board examinations.