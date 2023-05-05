Assam: Father allegedly beats minor daughter to death, arrested

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father over a family feud who was later arrested, police said.

Charaideo district superintendent of police (SP) Yuvraj told HT in the initial investigation, they found it a case of domestic violence, however, the matter is under investigation, adding that the prime accused, the father, 42, has been arrested.

“The prime accused has been arrested, and we are interrogating him. It looks like a result of domestic violence, but we cannot come to conclusions before completing the investigation,” he said.

The minor girl’s dead body has been sent for postmortem, and a case has been registered against the accused father, said the SP.

Police said the incident took place at Timon tea garden under Kakotibari police station late Wednesday night. According to the locals, the little girl was hit by a stick several times, leading to her death.

“Domestic violence in that house is not new, the man used to hit his wife as well. But on Wednesday night, he attacked his daughter in an intoxicated state and kept hitting her. She screamed for help but it was late when the neighbours rushed to the house,” said a local from Timon tea garden.

Police said that they received information about the incident and a team was rushed to the tea garden. “Our team recovered the dead body and the accused was arrested from a nearby area,” an official said.