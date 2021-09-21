Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11-year-old gang raped in UP’s Gorakhpur district

The next day, the girls called up their father, who works outside the village, and informed him about the incident, following which he came and reported the matter to the police.
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:30 PM IST
After the father lodged an FIR, police arrested the two men (HT File Photo)

An 11-year-old girl was gang raped by two men, who also held the victim’s younger sister hostage when she tried to raise an alarm. The incident took place on September 12 in a village under the Gulharia police station of the Gorakhpur district but came to light on Monday when the victim’s father lodged a police complaint.

Acting swiftly, the police have arrested the two accused.

The father, a painter, who works outside the village, accused two locals Govind and Deendayal for the crime. An FIR was lodged in the case following the complaint.

The sisters, whose mother died two years ago, lived with their grandparents. On the night of September 12, the accused stole into the house and climbed the stairs to reach the second storey where the sisters were asleep.

As one girl woke up and tried to raise an alarm, the duo threatened to kill them by throwing them off the terrace. Then they tied up the younger sister, and raped the elder one before fleeing. The next day, the girls called up their father and informed him about the incident, following which he came and reported the matter to the police.

Inspector Gulharia police station, Vinod Agrahri, said, “Both the accused have been arrested.”

