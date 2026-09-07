11-yr-old boy electrocuted, two sustain burn injuries in Bareilly

Meerut: A joyous Janmashtami procession turned into a tragedy in the Sheeshgarh area of Bareilly late Saturday evening, when a tractor-trolley came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, electrocuting the driver and an 11-year-old boy. Another young man sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

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According to police, the incident occurred in the Sarai locality after the Janmashtami tableaux (’jhanki’) programme had concluded. The driver, identified as Veerendra Kumar, was returning with the tractor-trolley. To protect the passengers from rain, an iron frame covered with a tarpaulin had been installed on the trolley.

While navigating a turn, Veerendra steered the vehicle toward the edge of the road to make way for an oncoming motorcycle. During this maneuver, the protruding iron pipe accidentally brushed against a live high-tension power line passing overhead, immediately sending a massive electric current through the entire vehicle.

An 11-year-old boy, Deep Rathore, died on the spot. The driver, Veerendra, became trapped against the steering wheel as the current surged and suffered severe burns. A third person, 30-year-old DJ operator Vipin (alias Bunty), was also critically injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and took both injured individuals to a hospital in Bareilly via ambulance. Unfortunately, Veerendra succumbed to his injuries on the way. Hospital authorities stated that Vipin’s condition has since stabilised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and took both injured individuals to a hospital in Bareilly via ambulance. Unfortunately, Veerendra succumbed to his injuries on the way. Hospital authorities stated that Vipin’s condition has since stabilised. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ramgopal Sharma visited the spot and stated that a formal report has been sought from the revenue team. He stated that every possible government assistance would be extended to the families of the deceased.