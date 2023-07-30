1.33 lakh D.El.Ed seats remain vacant in U.P.

PRAYAGRAJ Despite a second chance being granted to aspirants to get online registrations done for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Training Course-2023, a whopping 1,33,603 seats remain vacant post-expiry of the extended deadline in institutes across Uttar Pradesh.

ERA, U.P. headquarters in Prayagraj

After permission from the state government, Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), U.P. had extended the last date of application to July 27 and for submission of fees till July 28 for the course formerly called Basic Training Certificate (BTC) course.

Despite this, 1,21,246 candidates ended up registering online till the last date and out of which just 99,747 candidates deposited the requisite fees for taking admissions, shared Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh.

The D.El.Ed is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. At present, D.El.Ed course is offered by around 3,000 private colleges, 67 government-run district institutes of education and training (DIETs), and one College of Teacher Education (CTE) in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Till 2017, a two-year D.El.Ed course was mandatory for aspirants wishing to bag teaching posts in government-run primary and upper primary schools operating under the Basic Education Board of the state.

However, from June 28, 2018, BEd was also introduced as an optional qualification for the posts and this saw most candidates opting for BEd as it gave them eligibility for not just applying for vacancies in government-run primary and upper primary schools but also in secondary schools of the state.

The interest in D.El.Ed has reduced also because no teachers’ recruitment has been advertised in the state during the past four-and-a-half years. This is the reason why 28 private colleges across the state have voluntarily backed out from taking admission to the course this year.

Officials said that the last date for taking the printout of the filled application forms was July 30 this year. This time admission was to be given on a total of 2,33,350 D.El.Ed seats including 10,600 seats available in 67 DIET and CTE besides 2,22,750 seats of 2974 private colleges of the state.

Officials said that earlier, only around 57,000 candidates had registered till the last date of June 27. Due to this, one more chance was given till July 27 for interested eligible applicants to apply.

