Home / Cities / Others / 14 Myanmar nationals with fake Aadhaar cards detained in Manipur
others

14 Myanmar nationals with fake Aadhaar cards detained in Manipur

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)
By HT Correspondent

Fourteen Myanmar nationals, including a woman, who were supposed to travel to New Delhi using fake Aadhaar cards were detained by security personnel deployed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, Manipur, people aware of the development in the police department said.

The detainees who were mostly in their early twenties also reportedly revealed that they crossed into the county through the porous border region. They were handed over to Singjamei Police station in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, eleven of them have been reportedly remanded to police custody till October 8 after appearing before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, on Friday.

Sharing a brief video clip on his social media accounts, chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday tweeted,” The state govt. takes this matter very seriously. Stringent actions will be taken up against those people who enter the country without proper documents.”

