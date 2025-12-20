15th Uttarakhand Mahakauthig fair begins at Noida Stadium

NOIDA: The 15th edition of Mahakauthig — an annual cultural festival showcasing the folk culture, handicrafts and cuisine of Uttarakhand — kicked off on Friday at Noida Stadium in Sector 21. Visitors, many of whom are from Uttarakhand and currently based in the city, expressed great enthusiasm for the event. (HT photo)

The 7-day event was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Pandey, additional commissioner of police (HQ), Gautam Buddha Nagar. Cultural performances were a key attraction on the opening day, with a Chholiya dance troupe from Almora drawing a large audience. Around 180 stalls, featuring traditional pulses, grains, sweets and clothing from the hill state, have been set up at the venue.

Organised by Parvatiya Sanskritik Sanstha, the festival aims to preserve and promote Uttarakhand’s folk culture, traditions and heritage, particularly among the younger generation. This year’s main stage has been designed on the lines of the Jageshwar Dham temple in Uttarakhand.

Saloni Manwar, a student attending the event, said: “I am from Uttarakhand and have come here to experience the Garhwali culture. I have heard a lot about the festival and have been looking forward to the cultural performances and local singers coming to perform.”

Anju Rawat, who attended the fair with her sister Meena Rawat, said: “We are from Uttarakhand and currently based in Noida. We are visiting the festival for the second time. We are here to explore Uttarakhand’s culture, and really liked the ragi momos we tried.”

Based on the high turnout last year, the organisers extended the fair duration five days to seven days this year. “We expect the footfall to be in lakhs,” said Rajni Joshi, media coordinator for the event.

Stall holders also expressed this sentiment. BS Rawat, representing Rural India Crafts, has set up a stall featuring Uttarakhand’s traditional attire and clothing at the venue. “We are highly optimistic about the turnout this year,” Rawat stated.

The fair offers free entry and will be open daily from 10am to 8pm until December 25.