15-yr-old girl, 25-yr-old man found dead in Rajasthan’s Barmer

A 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were found dead in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Saturday, police said.

Police said that prima-facie investigation indicated that both were in love and died by suicide. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their bodies were recovered from a water tank under Dhanau police station area.

The Dhanau police got information about two bodies floating in a water tank, after which a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. After identifying the bodies, police informed their family members.

The girl, a Class 11 student, had been missing for the past two days and a missing complaint was lodged with police.

The girl’s family members alleged that the accused had first kidnapped her and later raped and killed her. On the other hand, the man’s family lodged a complaint of suicide.

Police said that prima-facie investigation indicated that both were in love and died by suicide but a detailed investigation and post-mortem report will reveal the actual cause behind the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290