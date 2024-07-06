18.8 mm rain lashes Chandigarh, more to come

Following sunny weather on Friday, monsoon clouds reappeared in the city on Saturday, bringing along 18.8 mm rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A family on its way amid the rain in Chandigarh on Friday (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per IMD officials, chances of rain will continue throughout the week, at least for the next five days.

Earlier on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Chandigarh had witnessed 66.5 mm rain, making it the first day this year with heavy rain. While 64.5 mm rain was recorded overnight, another 2 mm rain was recorded after 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, following the rain, the maximum temperature dropped from 34.8°C on Friday to 33°C on Saturday, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 28.4°C on Friday to 26.3°C on Saturday, 0.3 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay in the same ballpark.

Waterlogging woes returned as it poured in the morning. Roads got inundated with rainwater across the city, with Housing Board Chowk and St Kabir light point in Sector 26 being among the worst-affected areas, along with Burail and Hallomajra. A major pothole also emerged on Kishangarh turn on the backside of Sukhna Lake.