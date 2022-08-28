189 physically challenged teachers may lose job

Lucknow

As many as 189 physically challenged teachers with basic teaching certificates (BTCs), who were recruited during 2007 and 2008 (Special Selection) and 2008 regular recruitment, are yet to be certified by the Medical Board amidst allegations of fake disability certificates used by candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the court’s directions, these teachers did not appear before the board for examination between 2016 and 2022, and were issued show cause notices for the last time.

According to the letter issued by Savendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, such teachers and candidates were given the last opportunity to get themselves medically examined in June of this year. It was also clearly stated that action would be initiated against those who fail to appear before the board on the stipulated date.

However, only 31 out of the total 220 disabled teachers/candidates secured certificates while the remaining did not turn up before the board. As such, authorities concerned have been asked to initiate action against the erring teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to sources, such teachers can even be sacked.