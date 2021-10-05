Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18-month-old Phagwara boy gets fresh lease of life via heart surgery
others

18-month-old Phagwara boy gets fresh lease of life via heart surgery

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Phagwara boy underwent a congenital heart surgery for free under the National Child Health Programme. (HT PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

Kapurthala The National Child Health Programme has given a new lease of life to 18-year-old Phagwara boy Anmol. He underwent heart surgery for a congenital condition at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for free. Dr Prabhjot Jabbal, of Phagwara civil hospital, said the Anganwadi Centre in Phagwara had diagnosed the condition in September. The doctor added that National Child Health Programme provided treatment for 30 major diseases for needy children, free of cost, in government or Multi Super-Speciality hospitals as per need.

