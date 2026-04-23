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19-year-old found with mother’s severed head in Assam forest; arrested: Police

Teen arrested after allegedly beheading mother in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong; police probe motive, rule out black magic claims so far.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 11:09 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly beheading her mother with a machete in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, police said, adding that the girl was found with the severed head in a forest area of Deramukh Lalung village early on Thursday morning.

A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly beheading her mother with a machete in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, police said

Police said the body of the mother, identified as Anumai Malang (42), was sent for postmortem. “We recovered the severed head and the murder weapon from her possession. She was arrested and later produced before a court,” said Diganta Saikia, officer-in-charge of Baithalangso police station.

The suspect, identified as Pooja Malang, was booked under Section 103 (murder) and 119 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The deceased’s family members told the police that the daughter had gone out in the evening and returned home around 10 pm on Wednesday. “She entered the house with a dao (machete), went straight to her mother and beheaded her,” police officers said.

Her father and sister were injured while trying to stop her. “As per statements of family members, she did not attack them further. She took the severed head and left the house,” officers added.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 19-year-old found with mother’s severed head in Assam forest; arrested: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 19-year-old found with mother’s severed head in Assam forest; arrested: Police
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