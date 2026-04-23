19-year-old found with mother’s severed head in Assam forest; arrested: Police

A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly beheading her mother with a machete in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, police said, adding that the girl was found with the severed head in a forest area of Deramukh Lalung village early on Thursday morning.

A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly beheading her mother with a machete in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, police said

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Police said the body of the mother, identified as Anumai Malang (42), was sent for postmortem. “We recovered the severed head and the murder weapon from her possession. She was arrested and later produced before a court,” said Diganta Saikia, officer-in-charge of Baithalangso police station.

The suspect, identified as Pooja Malang, was booked under Section 103 (murder) and 119 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The deceased’s family members told the police that the daughter had gone out in the evening and returned home around 10 pm on Wednesday. “She entered the house with a dao (machete), went straight to her mother and beheaded her,” police officers said.

Her father and sister were injured while trying to stop her. “As per statements of family members, she did not attack them further. She took the severed head and left the house,” officers added.

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{{^usCountry}} The family informed the police, following which a team from the Baithalangso police station reached the spot and launched a search operation. However, the accused could not be traced until early Thursday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family informed the police, following which a team from the Baithalangso police station reached the spot and launched a search operation. However, the accused could not be traced until early Thursday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “She had moved into a dense forest area. We could not locate her during the night. In the morning, she was found and did not attempt to flee on seeing the police. This is a sensitive case, and we are trying to ascertain the motive,” Saikia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She had moved into a dense forest area. We could not locate her during the night. In the morning, she was found and did not attempt to flee on seeing the police. This is a sensitive case, and we are trying to ascertain the motive,” Saikia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saikia added that the family did not report any domestic dispute between the mother and daughter that could have led to the incident. “She is undergoing the mandatory medical examination, and we are trying to record her statement. It is too early to draw conclusions,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saikia added that the family did not report any domestic dispute between the mother and daughter that could have led to the incident. “She is undergoing the mandatory medical examination, and we are trying to record her statement. It is too early to draw conclusions,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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