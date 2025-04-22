19-year-old youth dies by suicide in Prayagraj

An aspirant of competitive examinations allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself late Sunday night in Phaphamau area of the city. At the time of the incident, his parents had gone to their native village in Bhadohi. On receiving information, police reached the site of incident and took the body in custody and sent it for post mortem examination. (Pic for representation only)

The 19-year-old deceased was a BSc second year student. He was also preparing for competitive exams of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). At the time of incident, he was alone in the house as his parents had gone to their village.

On Monday, when the landlord knocked at the door for some work at around 10am, he found the room closed. When he looked through the window, he found youth’s body hanging from the ceiling with the help of a towel. Police also found a suicide note from the room.

According to SHO Phaphamau Ashiwani Kumar Singh, the youth had committed suicide late on Sunday night by hanging himself with a towel. A suicide note had also been recovered from the room.

As per Singh, in the suicide note the deceased had written, “forgive me mummy-papa, I could not be a good son.”