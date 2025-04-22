Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19-year-old youth dies by suicide in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 22, 2025 07:24 AM IST

A 19-year-old BSc student in Phaphamau allegedly committed suicide while alone at home, leaving a note apologizing to his parents.

An aspirant of competitive examinations allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself late Sunday night in Phaphamau area of the city. At the time of the incident, his parents had gone to their native village in Bhadohi. On receiving information, police reached the site of incident and took the body in custody and sent it for post mortem examination.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The 19-year-old deceased was a BSc second year student. He was also preparing for competitive exams of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). At the time of incident, he was alone in the house as his parents had gone to their village.

On Monday, when the landlord knocked at the door for some work at around 10am, he found the room closed. When he looked through the window, he found youth’s body hanging from the ceiling with the help of a towel. Police also found a suicide note from the room.

According to SHO Phaphamau Ashiwani Kumar Singh, the youth had committed suicide late on Sunday night by hanging himself with a towel. A suicide note had also been recovered from the room.

As per Singh, in the suicide note the deceased had written, “forgive me mummy-papa, I could not be a good son.”

News / Cities / Other Cities / 19-year-old youth dies by suicide in Prayagraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On