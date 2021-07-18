2 Delhi residents booked for forging letterhead, vouchers of Avon Cycles

The Sahnewal police have booked two South Delhi residents for allegedly forging the letterhead and vouchers of Avon Cycles, Ludhiana, and trying to lure a Gurugram-based company to enter into a business deal with them. The matter came to fore when the lawyers of the Gurugram-based company sent the letters and vouchers to the general manager of Avon Cycles for confirmation.

After finding the documents fake, the general manager, Balwinder Singh, lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Santosh Kumar Singh and Raj of South Delhi.

The complainant said a representative of the Gurugram-based company, Batx Energies Private Limited, was approached by the accused in Delhi in January this year.

The duo had claimed that they were associated with Avon Cycles, and can help them get a big contract with Avon cycles, for which they would take their share. The accused also produced a letterhead of Avon cycles which was addressed to Batx Energies, along with some payment vouchers. However, the employee of Batx Energies Private Limited took the pictures of the documents produced by the accused, for verification.

He added that the company representative further shared the documents with the CEO of the company who further asked the company advocate to verify it. The advocate of the Gurugram-based company contacted the advocate of Avon Cycles regarding the letter issued to their company. After cross checking, it was found that Avon cycles had never issued any such letter or payment voucher to the respective company. Thereafter a complaint was also lodged with the Ludhiana police on February 24.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said police had tried to contact the accused, Santosh and Raj, however, their mobile phones were switched off. A case has been registered under Section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.