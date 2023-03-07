Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 2 die of lightening strikes in MP; crop damage reported in 6 districts

2 die of lightening strikes in MP; crop damage reported in 6 districts

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 08:37 PM IST

The meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm with strong thunderstorms for the next three days

Two people died of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh on Monday late night in two districts. The crops of wheat and mustard have been damaged in six districts due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and strong winds.

One of the victims was working on his farm when the lightning struck him. (Representative Image)

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the district collectors concerned to carry out to an immediate survey to assess the loss. The major affected districts are Mandsaur, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore and Bhopal. The meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm with strong thunderstorms for the next three days i.e. till March 9.

The deceased are identified as Ashok Kumar from Shajapur and Ishwar Lal from Mahidpur, Ujjain.

According to police, Ashok Kumar was working on his farm on Monday in Dendla village of Shajapur district. Ashok was standing under a tree when lightning struck, and he fainted. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment where the doctor declared him dead.

In Ishwarlal district, a resident of Jamapura in Mahidpur, Ujjain, died due to lightning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP