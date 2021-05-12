Home / Cities / Others / 2 die of mucormycosis in Kalyan-Dombivli
2 die of mucormycosis in Kalyan-Dombivli

Two Covid-19 recovered patients have died due to mucormycosis in Kalyan-Dombivli limits so far
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:37 AM IST

As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) records, a total of six patients, admitted in a private hospital in Dombivli, are suffering from mucormycosis, of which two have succumbed and two are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The 69-year-old man, a resident of Daudi village, was infected with Covid-19 on May 1. He succumbed to the fungal disease on May 7, while, the 38-year-old man, a resident of Mharal village, Kalyan-Murbad Road, was admitted at a Dombivli hospital on May 9, succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

“There are two deaths due to mucormycosis reported in our vicinity as of now. We are also inquiring with other hospitals if there are such cases in their records. However, as of now, there are six such patients admitted at a hospital in Dombivli,” said Ashwini Patil, medical health officer, KDMC.

“Mucormycosis is an opportunistic infection which is caused by a fungus. This particular disease is found in those with low immunity. Some of the symptoms of the disease are pain and redness in eyes, fever, headache, coughing, breathing issues, vomiting of blood and altered sensorium,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

