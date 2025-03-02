2 held in Guwahati for intoxicating and raping 20-year-old student: Assam Police

Silchar: The Assam police on Sunday said that they have arrested two men aged around 25 for allegedly intoxicating and raping a 20-year-old student in Guwahati. The Assam police said that they would produce the arrested persons before the court on Monday. (Representational image)

According to the police, the alleged incident happened in the Rajgarh area of Guwahati City on February 25. The survivor lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station on March 1.

“She said that she was offered some soft drinks, but they had mixed something in it. The accused took her to ahotel where she was forced to drink alcohol and after that they raped her,” an officer from Paltan Bazar Police Station said.

The accused identified as Chandan Mahanta and Roshan Ali were arrested in Guwahati on Sunday. Chandan Mahanta is the owner of a restaurant in the city and Roshan used to work under him.

“The girl said that she went there with a friend where Chandan offered them some soft drinks and asked them to go out with him. Her friend refused and left the area, but she went with them. They left her in the hotel after raping her,” said the officer.

According to the complaint, both Chandan and Roshan raped the girl, and she was initially traumatised. “After some medical assistance and with the support of her family members, she lodged the complaint on Saturday and we lodged a case under relevant sections of law,” the officer added.

The survivor hails from Karbi Anglong district and was staying in Guwahati for her studies. Police said that they have recorded her statement, and her friend has also shared the details with the police.

“Both Chandan and Roshan are going through interrogations, and the woman has gone through mandatory medical examinations. We’ll produce both arrested persons before the court on Monday,” the officer said.