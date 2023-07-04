ON FIRST DAY OF SAWAN: Over 2 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

In the midst of devotional fervour, around 2 lakh devotees offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on Tuesday, the first day of the Sawan month.

Kanwariyas taking holy dip in the Ganga river on the first day of sawan, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varansai on Tuesday. (RAJESH KUMAR)

According to temple officials, a large crowd lined up outside the temple since early Tuesday morning. After Mangla Aarti at 4 am, as soon as the doors of the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple opened for common visitors, the devotees chanting ‘Bol Bam’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, thronged from all the entrances of the temple premises, which continued till late at night.

KV Temple chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma said that adequate arrangements have been made in the temple for the devotees. Tents and help centres have been set up at various places so that there is no inconvenience. Red carpets have been placed and adequate arrangements for drinking water have also been made.

The number of visitors on the first day was around 2 Lakh, which is likely to increase manifold on the Monday of Shravan, officials said.

