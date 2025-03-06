2 men sleeping on divider die in Lko hit-and-run, 2 injured

A speeding SUV crushed two catering workers from Nepal to death and injured two others when they were sleeping on a divider on Nadwa road in front of Jhulelal Park under Hasanganj police station in Lucknow around 2am on Wednesday, the police said. The car at the accident site in front of Jhulelal Park (Sourced)

The SUV was speeding at more than 100 kilometres per hour at the time of the accident, eyewitnesses said, adding that it stopped after hitting an electric pole.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, central, Manisha Singh, said, “The local police immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to Trauma Centre, KGMU. Two seriously injured persons (aged about 20 years and 40 years respectively), resident of Ropla district, Nepal, died during treatment while two sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.”

“After questioning the eyewitnesses and preliminary investigation till now, prima facie the cause of the accident is said to be a tyre-burst. The four-wheeler has been seized. Complaint has been obtained and further legal action is being taken by registering the case.”

“Youth in the nearby Jhulelal Park heard the noise and rushed to the scene and saw the victims in a pool of blood. That’s when we also reached (the site) and all of us informed the police,” said Shankar Singh, an Uttarakhand resident who lives on the same pavement and eyewitness to the incident.

“We rushed to the place and pulled out the people trapped under the vehicle,” said Ashish Tandon, a rickshaw driver who was the first to reach the spot and inform the police.

Hasanganj SHO DK Singh said, “The car is in the name of Sheikh Ullah Ali. He is a resident of Aminabad. The driver is being identified from CCTV and the car number (UP 32 EL 4582). It is also being investigated whether the accused was drunk at the time of the accident. He will be arrested soon.”