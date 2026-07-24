In a shocking incident, two junior resident doctors of Jamshedpur-based Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) drowned in the prohibited danger zone of Dimna Lake while the third doctor somehow survived after managing to swim out to safety, police said on Friday.

2 MGMMCH docs drown in Dimna lake while retrieving mobile, third swims to safety

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According to police, the incident happened between 3.00 AM and 4.00 AM on Friday when the three, identified as Dr Samir Lal, Dr Saksham Kumar Singh and Dr Yash were partying on the inside concrete slope under the three radial gates of Dimna Lake.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the three doctors had gone to Dimna Lake around 3 AM on Friday and were apparently having a party on the lakeside radial gate slope. Dr Samir’s mobile phone slipped from his hand and fell into the deep pond in the lake. He lost balance trying to retrieve his mobile phone and fell into the pond. Dr Saksham and Dr Yash jumped into the water to save him but only Dr Yash could come out as he knew swimming. The other two drowned and their bodies were recovered around 9.30 AM,” Dayanand Kumar, Patamda DSP, told HT on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} MGMMCH principal Dr Sanjay Kumar, other professors and many doctors reached the spot early Friday morning. “I had left for a meeting with the Kolhan commissioner. We are collecting the details of the incident and can’t share much. Police are investigating the case,” Dr Kumar told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MGMMCH principal Dr Sanjay Kumar, other professors and many doctors reached the spot early Friday morning. “I had left for a meeting with the Kolhan commissioner. We are collecting the details of the incident and can’t share much. Police are investigating the case,” Dr Kumar told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Boram police team led by officer-in-charge (OC) Neeraj Kumar was the first to reach the accident spot after a distress call from the police control room around 4 AM.

“The Tata Steel security guard at Dimna Lake had asked the three doctors not to go towards the slope as it was a declared danger zone. But they didn’t listen. The guard called me at 3.46 AM when we were busy in a raid. Then the call came from the control room. We immediately rushed to the spot but only Dr Yash was lying on the bank. His statement couldn’t be recorded yet. The bodies were recovered with the help of a team of seven local divers from Mirzadih led by specialist diver Mazdurul Bari of Tata Steel security and civil defence, after a three-hour rescue and search operation,” said the OC.

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Police said the parents of the deceased had not agreed to the autopsy of the bodies, which were kept in the mortuary.

“Hailing from Bineka village in Daltonganj, 22-yr-old Dr Saksham’s father Satyendra Singh works in Rajasthan and is likely to reach Jamshedpur on Saturday. 26-yr-old Dr Samir Lal was from Kashidih locality under Sakchi PS in Jamshedpur and his father works in the railways. Lone survivor Dr Yash Kumar is from Sonari of Jamshedpur,” a police officer said.